Vernon Search and Rescue called in after men roll vehicle in hills above Westside

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue members didn't have to look far for a couple of hunters who rolled their vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

VSAR posted on its Facebook page that it was called out to assist after the men called 911.

Their vehicle was overturned down an embankment off Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road, on the Westside.

En route to the scene, VSAR volunteers came across the subjects, who had managed to extract themselves from the vehicle and were walking down the road.

Both hunters were in good spirits.

They were treated for minor injuries and transferred to the care of paramedics.