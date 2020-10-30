Sparkling Hill Resort temporarily closes after COVID case in staff member

Photo: Facebook

Vernon's Sparkling Hill Resort temporarily closed its doors Friday after Interior Health confirmed a case of COVID-19 in a staff member.

"For the continued safety of our guests, staff and vendors, Sparkling Hill Resort is taking a proactive and precautionary approach by closing the Resort as of Friday Oct. 30, 2020," the resort said in a press release.

Operations manager Conagher Jones says IH informed the resort of the case today.

"The individual contracted COVID-19 outside of the resort and started self isolating immediately," he said in the release.

The resort says due to its extensive COVID-19 safety plan, IH confirmed there is no concern for any guests who recently stayed at Sparkling Hill.

"Any other staff members who have been in close contact with the affected team member have been identified and contacted by Interior Health with information and advice."

Resort operations will resume on Nov 9.

Any guests with reservations over the coming days will be contacted and provided options.

"The health and safety of our staff, guests and community are a top priority. While the closure is not required by Interior Health, the immediate actions taken are to ensure there is no further spread of the virus," said Jones.