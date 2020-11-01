165076
Vernon  

O'Rourke's Peak Cellars launches memorial SPCA fundraiser

Peak, Pets & Pinot Gris

A Lake Country winery is continuing the legacy of a major donor to the BC SPCA with a fundraiser for the month of November.

O'Rourke's Peak Cellars chose the SPCA as its charity beneficiary after owner Dennis O'Rourke purchased the property of Bill Van Tassel, who left his entire $2-million estate to be split between the Vernon and Kelowna SPCA branches.

O'Rourke knew Van Tassel, as he had previously worked with him at Predator Ridge, and purchased his homestead to support the donation. 

On the property, there was a barn with a classic Triumph TR-6 that had been long forgotten. 

O'Rourke had the car restored to its original glory. 

While working on the car, a floor board was pulled up, and an old dusty box was found. Inside were raw diamonds and jewels, which were returned to the estate. 

The O’Rourkes are continuing Van Tassel's legacy by launching an annual SPCA fundraiser.

They had hoped to tie in cars and pets, but due to the pandemic, that will have to wait.
 
So, for the month of November, the winery is donating $2 from every bottle of pinot gris purchased to the Vernon and Kelowna SPCA shelters. 

Customers are also invited to bring their pets, taste complementary pinot gris, and post a photo on social media for a chance to win a weekly dinner for two.

