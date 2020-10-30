164607
Vernon's Okanagan Spring brewery bags handful of World Beer Awards

Vernon's Okanagan Spring brewery recently bagged some prestigious awards for its beers.

The brewer nabbed a handful of awards at the 2020 World Beer Awards.

These include gold for its Porter, and silver for its Pale Ale and King Eddy Pilsner.

Okanagan Spring's Summerland Blackberry Ale was also named Canada winner within its category.

The brewery celebrated its 35th anniversary this month.

"A lot has changed since then," says brewmaster Stefan Tobler. "We were a little craft brewery, and now we've grown into one of the biggest in B.C."

Founded by Buko Von Krosig and Jacob Tobler, Okanagan Spring was purchased by Sleeman Breweries, which was then bought out by Sapporo Brewing of Japan in 2006.

Okanagan Spring recently released its seasonal Winterland Orange Cranberry Ale for the holiday season.

