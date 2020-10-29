Police called after dispute on Westside Road

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.

The police incident has now concluded.

The RCMP was called as a result of a dispute between two cannabis shops in the area, according to one of the owners involved.

More to come...

ORIGINAL 4:20 p.m.

There's a large police presence on a property at Westside and Komasket roads on Okanagan Indian Band lands.

A Castanet reader says numerous police vehicles and as many as 20 officers are on the scene.

It's unclear what brought police to the scene.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.

We'll have more information when it becomes available.