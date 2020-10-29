Okanagan College developing app to better doctor-patient communications

Photo: Okanagan College Dr. Steve Piper

A joint effort between Okanagan College and Monashee Health Collective is aiming to improve the connection between doctors and their patients.

The new tool will help health professionals connect with their patients in real-time to provide support. Through a grant from the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council, a prototype holistic wellness app is expected to develop, test and launch over the next six months.

When the pandemic hit, Dr. Steve Piper had to adjust the way he treats his patients, along with every other health care professional.

"During early stages of the pandemic, phone and email communication with patients became the only method of service delivery in the short term," says Piper, owner of the Monashee Health Collective.

"Although MHC is now providing limited in-person treatment in accordance with BC's Reopening Plan, the need remains for new virtual communication methods to engage patients between visits. That need certainly isn’t going to go away even after the pandemic."

Since in-person care is tougher to administer, telehealth is on the rise. As for this project, it was actually being considered even before the pandemic began.

"I’m a firm believer that people who practice an avid approach to wellness respond better to treatment, they are less often seen in the chronic disease model," adds Piper. "This app will offer us a way to track and measure patient wellness."

While there are already numerous apps already on the market that focus on overall wellness, researcher Kathryn Reimer indicates none of them support both the patient's and the medical professional's needs.

"We couldn’t find an app that did all we needed it to do," explains Reimer. "So, we set out to build one. Our goal is to create a tool that will bring benefit to a lot of people and really enhance the depth and breadth of communication between provider and patient."

Okanagan College has a wide variety of applied research projects that they are working on, and are always looking for new ideas. If your company or organization has a problem that you would like to have researched,

they may be able to provide researchers and funding. For more information, you can visit the college's website.