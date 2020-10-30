164899
Vernon  

Vernon's Bricker executive producer of New York-filmed drama On Our Way

Bite of the Big Apple



Vernon's Bob Bricker is taking a bite of the Big Apple.

Bricker, of Moonlight Productions Inc., is an executive producer of the forthcoming indie film On Our Way, which just wrapped 20 days of filming in New York City.

The drama stars Micheal Richardson, Keith Powers, James Badge Dale and Jordana Brewster.

According to Deadline.com, the film follows a troubled filmmaker as he battles a voice inside his head while making his first film. When an aspiring actress enters the picture and becomes his muse, he’s forced to face a tragic past.

The film is expected to make the festival circuit, and is Bricker's biggest role yet as an executive producer.

"This group of young and talent filmmakers is extraordinary," he said.

First as a location manager and then production manager, Bricker has been involved in several films shot in the Okanagan, which have starred some big Hollywood talent.

Earlier this month, Under a Lovers Moon was shot in Kelowna, and in August, Love on the Vine was shot at Ex Nihilo Vineyards in Lake Country.

Previously, he has worked on Daughter of The Wolf, starring Richard Dreyfuss, which was filmed in West Kelowna, as well as A Score to Settle, starring Nicolas Cage, and Distorted, which was filmed in Vernon and Kelowna and starred Christina Ricci and John Cusack.

