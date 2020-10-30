Vernon Fire Rescue reminds: check smoke detectors as you change clocks

Photo: Contributed

Don't forget to change your clocks this weekend – or to check your smoke detectors.

As B.C. switches to back to standard time Saturday night and we roll our clocks back one hour, Vernon Fire Rescue Services reminds residents to check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors for dead batteries and expiration dates.

“Remember, working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors save lives!” says Fire Chief David Lind.

The National Fire Protection Association provides these safety reminders: