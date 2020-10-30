Vernon Farmers Market winds up outdoor season, move indoors awaits provincial approval

There's still plenty of fresh, local produce at the Vernon Farmers Market, even though we're just about in November.

The market held its last outdoor market of the season on Thursday, outside Kal Tire Place.

President Rachelle Zelaney it has been "a great season," despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while attendance has been down slightly, she says "that's probably because we've been seeing one person come instead of the whole family."

But, shoppers seem to be spending more when they do come, she adds.

"And we have been getting creative with our outlets ... we are seeing more sales through local grocery stores and at the farm gate. With people coming to the farm, they can still shop small, shop local in a less busy setting."

Thursday's market saw about 40 vendors on site. During the peak summer months, there can be as many as 125.

As for the winter season, the market is awaiting provincial approval on regulations for indoor markets and any changes that may mean.

Usually, the market would move inside the arena until next spring.

"We're making preparations, but we can't announce anything official yet," said Zelaney.

If things go as planned, Nov. 11 would be the first indoor "customer appreciation" market. It would be followed by weekly Friday markets at Kal Tire Place, starting Nov. 27.