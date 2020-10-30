164899
Vernon  

Vernon Farmers Market winds up outdoor season, move indoors awaits provincial approval

Market wraps for season

- | Story: 314924

There's still plenty of fresh, local produce at the Vernon Farmers Market, even though we're just about in November.

The market held its last outdoor market of the season on Thursday, outside Kal Tire Place.

President Rachelle Zelaney it has been "a great season," despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while attendance has been down slightly, she says "that's probably because we've been seeing one person come instead of the whole family."

But, shoppers seem to be spending more when they do come, she adds.

"And we have been getting creative with our outlets ... we are seeing more sales through local grocery stores and at the farm gate. With people coming to the farm, they can still shop small, shop local in a less busy setting."

Thursday's market saw about 40 vendors on site. During the peak summer months, there can be as many as 125.

As for the winter season, the market is awaiting provincial approval on regulations for indoor markets and any changes that may mean.

Usually, the market would move inside the arena until next spring.

"We're making preparations, but we can't announce anything official yet," said Zelaney.

If things go as planned, Nov. 11 would be the first indoor "customer appreciation" market. It would be followed by weekly Friday markets at Kal Tire Place, starting Nov. 27.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163401
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4310109
#50-2098 Boucherie Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$149,900
more details
163013


Send us your News Tips!


162479


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cali
Cali Vernon SPCA >


163338


It’s time for Coffee

Must Watch
Friday Morning Awesomeness- October 30, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday mornings are already awesome. Make it better by scrolling...
Friday Morning Awesomeness- October 30, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Jennifer Lopez had to ‘convince’ director Adam Shankman to cast her in The Wedding Planner
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez was desperate to veer away from being typecast as...
Guy fixes groom’s suit and polishes head
Must Watch
You know you’re best friends when you can do shinanegans...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162706
163259