Vernon Labradoodle featured in Bosley's nationwide charity calendar

Photo: Contributed

Lily Rose the Labradoodle will grace walls across Canada as one of the canine models in Bosley's 2021 calendar.

The pet food store's annual calendar raises money to support the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

The six-year-old Vernon pet was selected from more than 60,000 entries.

Her "pet parent" Angel says Lily Rose loves water and is obsessed with birds.

The handsome canine is featured on the January page of the calendar, which contains photos of 17 adorable Canadian pets, including dogs, cats, a hamster, a budgie and even a hedgehog.

The calendars are available for a "give-what-you-can" donation at all Bosley’s and Pet Valu stores across Canada, starting Friday.

One hundred per cent of the donations go to support Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.