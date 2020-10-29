Mother of missing woman to attend rally at Sagmoen farm

Photo: Contributed Nicole Bell

The mother of a woman who went missing in the North Okanagan three years ago will attend a rally this weekend at the farm of a man where the remains of another missing woman were found in 2017.

Jane Aubertin of Calgary says she will join the mothers of at least two other missing women at the rally, which is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby, before participants will head out to the farm of Curtis Sagmoen on Salmon River Road.

Aubertin's daughter, Nicole Bell, who lived in Malakwa, went missing two months before her 32nd birthday.

On Monday, she would have turned 35.

Aubertin says it's scary that the perpetrator is still out there ... "Who know what he's up to?" she said.

With Nicole's birthday, Halloween and Christmas coming up, she says it is a trying time.

"Frustrating, trying, sad .. there are whole lot of mixed emotions."

Aubertin says it was a shock to learn that Nicole was not the only woman to go missing in the area in a short time. "It was like, wow ... what's going on here?"

She was one of four women in the Shuswap who went missing over just eight months between February 2016 and September 2017.

The remains of Traci Genereaux were found on the farm in October 2017, however no connection between Genereaux and Sagmoen has been made, and he is not facing any charges relating to her death.

Meanwhile, Nicole was last seen Sept. 2, 2017, in Sicamous.

While Sagmoen is not charged in the disappearance of Bell, he has been the focus of continued police attention over repeated violent acts against women for which he has been convicted.

RCMP were back at his Salmon River Road farm earlier this month after suspicious activity was reported, and police took the unusual step of issuing a public warning for workers involved in the sex trade to avoid the property and report any calls to attend there.

Sagmoen is bound by a court order that specifies he is prohibited from having contact with any sex trade worker, escort or person offering paid dating or companion services.

While Bell has not been connected to Sagmoen in any way, Aubertin says "we just want answers."

She will light a candle for daughter on her birthday, and says she was "a wonderful person."

"I can't comprehend how someone could do this to her – or anybody – it just doesn't register.

Aubertin says she gets occasional updates from police, "but they are not much, other than the investigation is ongoing."

Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, and Deanna Wertz also went missing in the area around the same time.

She urges anyone knows what may have happened to any of the missing women to "please come forward."