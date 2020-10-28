Attempted murder charges dropped in Vernon stabbing

Photo: Facebook Jordan Kupser (left) and Brennan Metlewsky (right).

Attempted murder charges were dropped for two men accused in a Vernon stabbing that took place three years ago.

Jordan Kupser and Brennan Metlewsky were initially charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault, but the attempted murder charges were dropped by the Crown after their preliminary hearing yesterday.

"At the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry, the Crown did not seek a committal on attempted murder after concluding the charge assessment standard was no longer met," says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Kupser and Metlewsky, both 24, will be going to trial for the two other counts of robbery and aggravated assault. The pair were arrested and charged two years after the stabbing at the Sundance Apartments on 43rd Avenue. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was in critical condition but survived.

Matthew Kler, the third suspect involved in the stabbing, is still being charged with attempted murder along with the other two counts.