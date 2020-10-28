164897
162259
Vernon  

Attempted murder charges dropped in Vernon stabbing

Stabbing charges dropped

- | Story: 314811

Attempted murder charges were dropped for two men accused in a Vernon stabbing that took place three years ago.

Jordan Kupser and Brennan Metlewsky were initially charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault, but the attempted murder charges were dropped by the Crown after their preliminary hearing yesterday.

"At the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry, the Crown did not seek a committal on attempted murder after concluding the charge assessment standard was no longer met," says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Kupser and Metlewsky, both 24, will be going to trial for the two other counts of robbery and aggravated assault. The pair were arrested and charged two years after the stabbing at the Sundance Apartments on 43rd Avenue. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was in critical condition but survived.

Matthew Kler, the third suspect involved in the stabbing, is still being charged with attempted murder along with the other two counts.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164731
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4293717
15-3850 Senger Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$165,000
more details
161973


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cali
Cali Vernon SPCA >


164600


“They’re called my sandals” (What are those)

Must Watch
We pulled this classic out of the vault for your viewing pleasure.
Punny Halloween Costumes
Galleries
Very clever Halloween costumes for the Dad Joke lover in your...
Whitney Houston classic hits a billion views on YouTube
Music
The video for Whitney Houston's classic I Will Always Love...
Dog’s ears perk up every time owner reaches for plate
Must Watch
So hopeful for some food!
Accidental coffee art
Galleries
A nice little morning surprise.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
162890