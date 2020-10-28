Police investigate trailer fire near Fintry Provincial Park

Photo: Contributed

Police are looking into a trailer fire that took place near Fintry Provincial Park.

Vernon RCMP received a report on Tuesday about a trailer that had burned down. Officers were able to locate the trailer just off Firwood Road, a side road that turns off Westside Road.

Witnesses say the travel trailer is about 300 metres up the dirt road.

"Many people have been camping up there this summer," says a resident of the area, who wished to remain anonymous. "If this fire had happened in the summer this would have been a very different situation."

Police continue to investigate the nature of the incident.