Serial offender's appeal denied after crime spree in Vernon, Lower Mainland

Photo: Contributed

A serial offender convicted of 15 offences in Vernon and the Lower Mainland has had his appeal dismissed.

David Robert Anderson's alleged the sentencing judge erred in failing to properly consider the issue of consecutive versus concurrent sentences, resulting in a sentence that was unfit. The Court of Appeal disagreed.

Anderson was sentenced on May 8 to 56 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to 15 offences that spanned from the Lower Mainland to Vernon. Taking into account pretrial time served, he was given 13 months' new time.

Anderson's offences involve theft from vehicles, identity theft and driving offences, some committed with co-accused Desiree Fisher.

Anderson committed multiple thefts of identity documents and stole a Cadillac SUV in the Lower Mainland before making his way to Vernon. How he got to Vernon also involved identity theft.

On Nov. 20, 2017, Anderson stole a man's wallet while he was inside a gym. The wallet contained ID that allowed Anderson to fraudulently obtain a $50,000 automobile bank loan and buy a Jeep Cherokee from a dealership in the Lower Mainland.

A few months later on Jan. 3, 2018, he broke into a vehicle in the Fitness West Gym parking lot, where he stole a purse containing credit/debit cards and identity documents. Over the next few days, Anderson broke into multiple vehicles and stole cash, credit/debits cards and ID.

He was confronted outside Kal Tire Place when a woman found a hooded man trying to break into her car. He covered his face with his hood and hopped into a white Jeep Cherokee and took off. The woman recorded the man leaving the scene with her phone, and police were able to identify the vehicle.

Later that day, Anderson and Fisher went into the Hudson Bay store in Vernon. They picked out bedding products, which include a mattress and a box spring. Fisher applied for a credit application and obtained credit using stolen identity documents, while Anderson did the same.

"The total purchase price at the Hudson Bay store came to $2,699.98," court documents state. "Mr. Anderson and Ms. Fisher did not take the purchased products immediately, but informed staff that they would return later."

About an hour and half after that, a vehicle was broken into at at Iron Heart Gym, where a laptop and purse were stolen. Surveillance footage shows the white Jeep circling the parking lot.

The victim then tailed the Jeep after seeing it outside Best Buy, and called police. Fisher is alleged to have fraudulently bought $3,600 worth of electronics. They fled when they saw police coming.

Police later found the Jeep abandoned and seized the vehicle.

The next day, Anderson fraudulently purchased a U-Haul, which he then used to pick up the Bay and Best Buy products. At this point, police were aware of the purchases and alerted the stores to stall Fisher.

Police converged on the Best Buy lot to box in the U-Haul, which led to Anderson ramming a civilian vehicle and police cruiser, abandoning Fisher in the store. Police chased the U-Haul down Highway 97, and Anderson was able to avoid a spike belt.

Police then called his phone and told him to turn himself in, but Anderson believed he was talking to his friend Colton, and asked "Colton" to bring him cash and heroin.

Police found the U-Haul on Old Kamloops Road, which led to a chase and another spike belt deployment.

A police officer was forced to jump into the ditch to avoid being struck by the U-Haul as Anderson drove directly at him. Anderson hit the open door of the police cruiser before rolling over the spike belt.

The U-Haul then spun into the ditch and police apprehended Anderson.