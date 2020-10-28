163427
Vernon  

Vernon RCMP following up on more tips since video showing truck linked to racist notes

More tips in notes case

Story: 314789

Vernon RCMP say they are following up on several tips from the public since the release of video showing a pickup believed to be tied to the distribution across the city of thousands of notes promoting white supremacist websites.

Since the video went public, the perpetrator has apparently gone back underground.

"We have received several tips from the public that we are following up on and have not had any further reports of the material being distributed since our release," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in an email to Castanet.

The video released on Oct. 20 shows an older green pickup caught on a residential security camera as it drives by. Paper notes can be seen scattering from the vehicle as it drives away.

Almost daily reports of the notes being found around the city began Sept. 30, Orange Shirt Day, a day which puts focus on First Nations reconciliation.

The notes contained web addresses to conspiracy theory sites, racist propaganda and white supremacist mouthpieces.

The truck was caught on camera on the 3900 block of 21st Avenue.

While more tips have come in, and the notes were widely condemned by community leaders, no charges have yet been laid.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

