Vernon home sales boom in 2020, rent spikes over past four years

Photo: Contributed

In a trend no one really saw coming, home sales and prices have increased significantly in 2020.

According to the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board, homes sales volume in the North Okanagan are up 15.7 per cent from where they were at this time last year. From January to September, 2020 home sales volume sits at $886 million, compared to $766 million in 2019.

Photo: City of Vernon

The high sales trend is not due to low prices, in fact, prices have increased considerably for single-family homes. On average, prices for single-family dwellings are up 8.8 per cent this year in comparison to last year. The average single-family dwelling in the North Okanagan costs $567,000 in 2020, up from $521,000 in 2019.

According to City of Vernon staff, the city is in good shape to handle these new trends.

"Vernon is well-situated to the changing market," says Kevin Poole, manager of economic development. "Single-family homes are certainly rising in demand, and we saw a really big uptick starting in July."

On the rental side of the market, rent prices have skyrocketed over the past four years. In 2016, a bachelor suite cost $587 per month on average, whereas in 2019 it rose to $720 per month, according to the Social Planning Council. An average one-bedroom rental unit went for $653 per month in 2008, dropped to $636 in 2013, but then climbed to $861 in 2019. Two-bedroom units went for $764 in 2008 and now they are costing renters an average of $1080 per month.

Although experts say true market prices are actually much higher.

"A one-bedroom basement suite will go for $900-$1150 per month, and a two-bedroom can be anywhere between $1200-$1500," says Kari Gares, Vernon city councillor and mortgage specialist. "Prices depend on the area, some areas bring a higher return."

Vernon's vacancy rate has fluctuated significantly over the years. The city had a very low vacancy rate of one per cent in 2008, but that jumped up to a 7.4 per cent rate in 2011. Then the rate gradually dwindled down to 1.5 per cent in 2018. The vacancy rate rose slightly to 1.9 per cent in 2019, and we won't know the 2020 number until early next year.

But Gares predicts that figure definitely won't be rising this year.

"This third quarter has really exploded, and we don't really know why," said Gares in Monday's council meeting. "We're at that tipping point where it's actually cheaper to buy than rent, since rent has grown substantially."

As for affordable housing rates, they have remained steady at $375 per month from 2008 right to 2019.