Eagle Rock mobile home park fire in Armstrong Tuesday night

Everyone got out safely in an Armstrong mobile home fire Tuesday night.

The Eagle Rock mobile home park fire happened about 9:30 p.m.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

"Our dog just started barking like crazy, so my boyfriend decided to look out the window and saw our neighbour's place on fire," says Alina McDougall.

"So we grabbed our dog, threw some coats on, and ran out the door."

McDougall says the owner told her everyone inside the home was able to get out safely, and that propane tanks were removed from harm's way.

