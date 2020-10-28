Tips for safe trick-or-treating; adults urged to skip Halloween parties

Photo: Unsplash / Paige Cody

The City of Vernon is urging kids to have a safe Halloween.

“The number one thing to remember: be visible,” says Vernon Fire Rescue deputy chief Dwight Seymour. “Now that the sun is setting earlier, it’s important that kids’ costumes have some form of reflection on them so drivers see everyone crossing the road or walking from house to house.”

An easy way to stay visible is to carry a glow stick or flashlight and wear lighter coloured clothing. When choosing a costume, it’s also important to think about ease of movement, tripping hazards and an ability to see what’s around you, says Seymour.

The city's Fire Stations 1 and 2 will also be available as safe havens for children who may feel uncomfortable and need a place to go.

VFRS offers the following tips:

Use a battery operated candle or glow stick in your jack-o-lantern instead of fire

Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns

Ensure exits are clear of decorations and that smoke alarms are working

Keep decorations away from flames and other heat sources like lightbulbs and heaters

The BC Centre for Disease Control also urges revellers to skip Halloween parties this year, and stay home if you are sick.

Trick-or-treaters should: keep to local neighbourhoods, stay in small groups, wash hands before going out, once home, and before eating. Adults can get creative while handing out candy by using tongs, baking sheets or a candy slide.