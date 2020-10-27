164897
Vernon  

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 slows traffic just north of Vernon

Crash on Highway 97

UPDATE: 4:49 p.m.

BX Fire says two occupants of the vehicles have been transported to the hospital.

Crews remain on site while they await on tow trucks to arrive to clear the vehicles from the scene.

ORIGINAL: 4:26 p.m.

BX Fire crews are responding to a two-vehicle car crash on Highway 97.

Witnesses say the crash occurred in the southbound lane just north of Vernon between the weigh scales and the Pleasant Valley Road ramp. BC Ambulance is currently at the scene along with BX Fire.

Emergency crews are currently setting up traffic control in the southbound lane, so motorists should expect some delays.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries, but Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

