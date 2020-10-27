164898
162613
Vernon  

An application has been submitted to replace old Canadian Tire

Two-storey storage centre?

- | Story: 314683

Plans may finally be moving forward on redeveloping the old Canadian Tire building.

In the Third Quarter Economic Report, which was presented to Vernon city council on Monday, it stated a subdivision application has been submitted to sever the property into two parts. One part will contain the proposed site for the new Vernon Storage Centre, and the other will keep the Canadian Tire gas pumps intact.

The report indicates the application aims to construct a second storey on top of the existing vacant building that used to house Canadian Tire. The size of the current building is approximately 58,000 square feet, and the proposed second floor will be 50,000 square feet.

The application is only in the reviewing process at the moment, so if there is any progress to be made, it likely won't be for a little while yet.

Canadian Tire moved from its old location at 4510 27th Street in 2016 to its current spot in the Village Green Shopping Centre complex.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

161973
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4285781
#212 1999 Hwy 97
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$249,900
more details
163873


Send us your News Tips!


162949


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cali
Cali Vernon SPCA >


162546


Cattuesday- October 27, 2020

Galleries
A collection of awesome cat body art.
Cattuesday- October 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Cat asks pet parent for ice water
Must Watch
Cat asks for ice water and drinks it from a mug.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton engaged
Showbiz
Rocker Gwen Stefani is set to become the new Mrs. Blake Shelton.
Mom’s struggle when teaching her kindergartner sight words is hilarious
Must Watch
Tiffany Jenkins hysterical take on “no” versus...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162852
163836