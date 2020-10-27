An application has been submitted to replace old Canadian Tire

Photo: City of Vernon

Plans may finally be moving forward on redeveloping the old Canadian Tire building.

In the Third Quarter Economic Report, which was presented to Vernon city council on Monday, it stated a subdivision application has been submitted to sever the property into two parts. One part will contain the proposed site for the new Vernon Storage Centre, and the other will keep the Canadian Tire gas pumps intact.

The report indicates the application aims to construct a second storey on top of the existing vacant building that used to house Canadian Tire. The size of the current building is approximately 58,000 square feet, and the proposed second floor will be 50,000 square feet.

The application is only in the reviewing process at the moment, so if there is any progress to be made, it likely won't be for a little while yet.

Canadian Tire moved from its old location at 4510 27th Street in 2016 to its current spot in the Village Green Shopping Centre complex.