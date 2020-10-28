162805
We asked: What do you think about the new restriction on house guests?

House guests: your thoughts

Earlier this week, Dr. Bonnie Henry imposed a new restriction on the amount of guests allowed in private homes.

Dr. Henry says only six guests are allowed per household under the new order.

"We have seen a notable increase in new cases and transmission of COVID-19 as a direct result of social gatherings in private homes," she says.

In a Castanet poll, two-thirds said they support the decision. So Castanet hit the streets to see what you think.

Got an opinion on this subject? Send your letters to the editor to [email protected].

