Adorable goats pose for calendar, show off agility

Goat agility supports cause

Who doesn't love baby goats?

Vanessa Schikowski of Armstrong's Goatgility has created a calendar featuring adorable Nigerian dwarf goats.

"I have baby goats every year and train them to do agility and other tricks," says Schikowski, who posts photos and videos of them on her Facebook page.

What is goatgility, you ask? It's the goat equivalent of dog agility.

Schikowski says she trained dogs at first and then, after getting her first three goats, realized how smart they are.

"I've been breeding goats and doing agility training ever since."

Schikowski has created the calendar to help raise money for Pacific Assistance Dogs Okanagan.

"This summer, I went around the local area of Armstrong, took pictures of farms animals and created (the) calendar," she says.

Two dollars from every calendar sold will go to the charitable cause. Two sizes are available, at $20 and $25, in limited quantities.

Her goal is to get other people into goat agility and to "get together, just like dog agility people do."

