Vernon's Silver Star in running for best ski resort in North America

Photo: Silver Star

Vernon's Silver Star Mountain Resort is in some impressive company in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards in the travel category.

The local mountain is among 20 finalists for best ski resort in North America.

"Someday, we'll all be ready to pack our suitcases again and head out on our next adventures. In the meantime, we'll keep supporting the places that inspire us. Temperatures are cooling and ski areas all across the U.S.A. and Canada are gearing up for their winter season," USA Today's says on its 10 Best website.

The site says it "wants to know which North American ski resorts are the crème de la crème, so we've asked a panel of skiing and snowboarding experts to nominate their 20 favourite resorts – mountains that offer serious snowfall, varied terrain, lots of lift access and all the desirable amenities in town."

Its description of Silver Star states: "Well known for its excellent cross-country skiing, Silver Star also appeals to downhill enthusiasts with 132 runs, 12 gladed areas, 100 per cent natural snow, 3,282 skiable acres and a ski-in ski-out village. Two terrain parks feature a wide variety of jumps and features to help visitors progress their skills."

Silver Star is up against some of biggest, most well-known resorts, including Colorado's Telluride, and B.C.'s Whistler-Blackcomb.

The local hill is currently in 13th place, but readers can vote once per day until Nov. 9.

The top three are currently Brundage Mountain Ski Resort in Idaho, followed by Sunshine Village in Banff, and Kirkwood Mountain Resort in California.

Winners will be announced Nov. 20.

Click here to place your vote.