Vernon man wants to see national Vimy memorial built in new Civic Park

Photo: City of Vernon

A Vernon man has launched a campaign to build a national veterans monument in the city's yet-to-be-built Civic Park.

Andy Wylie, the man behind Vernon's "Vimy Lane" — a flag tribute to fallen veterans on 29th Street — says he has quietly been working on his own small memorial for seven years.

Now, he has expanded his vision to bring a full-scale monument to Vernon.

The new Civic Park will take shape on the former site of the old Civic Arena, not far from downtown Vernon, between 37th and 39th avenues.

"The Civic Park is the last opportunity Vernon has to reinvigorate a badly neglected downtown core," says Wylie.

He envisions a site that would become a "four-seasons tourist destination" as well as a source of revenue.

He says the 29th Street corridor, Civic Park and forthcoming cultural centre could be developed over time into a "unified destination" he sees as "the Canadian Way," leading to downtown restaurants and businesses.

"More teeter-totters, swings, park benches and lawns for napping and dropped needles will do absolutely nothing to get passing tourists and their money to stop in Vernon," says Wylie.

"The decision is political, rushed and is wrong," he charges.

Wylie would like to see a competition for students and artists to submit monument designs.

He notes the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., was designed by a 21-year-old college student.

"This would be a great opportunity to invite our youth to dream and image," he says.

Wylie encourages anyone who supports the idea to contact city hall.