Mike Delamont brings comedy tour to Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Mike Delamont’s Socially Distanced Stand Up Comedy Tour comes to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre for two live shows Nov. 14.

With the audience seated cabaret style right on the stage, the unique spotlight series allows audiences to relax and enjoy a socially distanced show in a more intimate format.

Delamont has played the iconic Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and the Upright Citizens Brigade in New York City. In 2013, he was nominated for a Canadian Comedy Award for Break Out Year. He has appeared on television at the Halifax Comedy Festival, as well as the world famous Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

Delamont is touring 11 cities across the province.

“When COVID hit, it shut our industry down. I have had 140 shows in five countries cancelled this year, so the chance to get out in front of people has been a real treat,” says Delamont, “Audiences are much smaller, and socially distanced, but folks are so keen for a night of comedy in this bizarre year that it really makes for a wonderful evening.”

The on-stage concert format makes for a more intimate experience for patrons while in keeping with COVID-19 health and safety precautions. To ensure patrons are seated with their own cohort groups, tables are sold online in advance for groups of 2, 4 and 6 persons.

“People are hungry for safe, highly enjoyable nights out for live performance,” says executive director Jim Harding.

Limited first come, first served tickets are available at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or www.ticketseller.ca.

Show times are 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.