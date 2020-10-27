Free test kits available to test for radon in your home

Photo: Contributed

Vernon residents are invited to register for free radon test kits.

Radon is an odourless, tasteless, and colourless gas that has been identified as the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. With Canadians spending more time at home this year because of the pandemic, and winter just around the corner, it is more important than ever to know what your home radon level is, says the national health coalition Take Action on Radon.

“Our aim is to encourage our residents to be proactive when it comes to protecting themselves and their loved ones from radon exposure,” says Dan Gellein, the city's chief building official. “This is why we’re encouraging residents to register for a free radon test kit and take action against radon. It’s easy, effective and can save a life.”

Register online or by calling 250-550-3634.

An online webinar will take place Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. to provide registered participants with more information prior to receiving their kits.

With support from Coldwell Banker Four Seasons Real Estate, the number of test kits was doubled to 200, which are available on a first come, first served basis.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, 58 Canadians on average will die from lung cancer every day, making it the leading cause of cancer death in Canada.

“Now in its third year, the program has spurred more than 2,000 Canadians to test their homes for radon, an important first step towards protecting themselves and their families from the risk of lung cancer,” says Pam Warkentin, executive director of the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It can enter buildings and enclosed spaces undetected. Since Canadian homes are sealed against the weather, radon can become trapped indoors, building up to dangerous levels, and long-term exposure can lead to an increased risk of lung cancer.

Learn more about radon at www.TakeActiononRadon.ca.