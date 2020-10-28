162805
Vernon  

Vernon ranks 14th-best place to live in Canada, Kelowna 3rd: study

You see "best places to live" studies all over the place, so which one paints the most accurate picture?

Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) has released a study called Voting With Their Feet, a study which they call "actual quality of life rankings in Canada." ICET says other best places to live studies use "complicated formulas" to rank livability in municipalities.

They claim their study is more accurate since Canadians "vote with their feet".

"They relocate for many different reasons: finding a job, going to school, living closer to family, to be close to favourite recreational activities, to enjoy a better climate, for more affordable housing and many more," says ICET. "Added together, these real-life decisions tell us the true quality of life rankings in Canada without relying on arbitrary metrics."

The study dove into Canadians' migration patterns domestically between 2011 and 2016, and found a couple of Okanagan communities towards the top of the list.

Vernon ranked 14th out of the 152 communities on their quality of life rankings, and Kelowna finished in third. Edmonton and Calgary took the first and second spot respectively, with the study citing over 60,000 Canadians moving to the two cities within that six-year period.

The bottom three cities were Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto, with Toronto coming in dead last with 106,160 people leaving the city for other communities. But Toronto ranked first for international immigration with 390,615 new citizens from out of the country.

Penticton ranked seventh and Vernon ranked eighth in the country for migrating seniors, and Kelowna ranked fifth in the 25-54 age category for domestic migration.

