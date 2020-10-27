RDOS sends thank you letter to Vernon Fire Department for help battling Christie Mountain wildfire

Photo: Douglas Drouin

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is expressing their gratitude to the Vernon fire department for its help in fighting the Christie Mountain wildfire this past summer.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services made the trip down to Penticton in mid-August to assist South Okanagan fire crews battle the blaze.

"It is difficult to put in words the appreciation that is felt when individuals put themselves in harm's way to protect and save others," says RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich in the letter. "It is yet a further level of commitment when you travel beyond your own community to assist others."

A large number of Penticton residents were forced to temporarily evacuate their homes because of the wildfire, and Vernon firefighters were able to assist other emergency personnel in helping save those homes.

"Your contribution was instrumental in reducing damage, or potential damage, from the fire," says Kozakevich.

"Many citizens were very concerned with the fire being so close to homes, and it is a great relief to have dedicated firefighters available at a moment's notice to assist our own fire departments in protecting the community."

The Christie Mountain fire burned for about two weeks and is believed to have been lightning-caused.