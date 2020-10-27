163427
Vernon  

RDOS sends thank you letter to Vernon Fire Department for help battling Christie Mountain wildfire

Thanks for Vernon fire help

- | Story: 314610

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is expressing their gratitude to the Vernon fire department for its help in fighting the Christie Mountain wildfire this past summer.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services made the trip down to Penticton in mid-August to assist South Okanagan fire crews battle the blaze.

"It is difficult to put in words the appreciation that is felt when individuals put themselves in harm's way to protect and save others," says RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich in the letter. "It is yet a further level of commitment when you travel beyond your own community to assist others."

A large number of Penticton residents were forced to temporarily evacuate their homes because of the wildfire, and Vernon firefighters were able to assist other emergency personnel in helping save those homes.

"Your contribution was instrumental in reducing damage, or potential damage, from the fire," says Kozakevich.

"Many citizens were very concerned with the fire being so close to homes, and it is a great relief to have dedicated firefighters available at a moment's notice to assist our own fire departments in protecting the community."

The Christie Mountain fire burned for about two weeks and is believed to have been lightning-caused.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163177
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4094001
1 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
161973


Send us your News Tips!


162546


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cali
Cali Vernon SPCA >


163157


Cattuesday- October 27, 2020

Galleries
A collection of awesome cat body art.
Cattuesday- October 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Cat asks pet parent for ice water
Must Watch
Cat asks for ice water and drinks it from a mug.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton engaged
Showbiz
Rocker Gwen Stefani is set to become the new Mrs. Blake Shelton.
Mom’s struggle when teaching her kindergartner sight words is hilarious
Must Watch
Tiffany Jenkins hysterical take on “no” versus...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
163836