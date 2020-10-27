Remembrance Day ceremonies in Coldstream closed to public

Photo: Contributed

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Coldstream will be closed to the public.

The municipality announced the measure Tuesday morning.

"Due to this unprecedented situation that is impacting us all, and to comply with the provincial health orders for the health and safety of our community members and employees, the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Coldstream cenotaph will be closed to the public for 2020," the municipality said in an email.

The district asks that groups wishing to have a wreath placed at the cenotaph contact municipal hall and bring in a wreath by Nov. 6.

The wreaths will be placed by district staff on the morning of Nov. 11.

"The district is asking people to stay home for everybody’s safety, but urges Coldstream residents to take a moment at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 to remember those who fought for our country."

The usual post-ceremony gathering at the Coldstream fire hall is also cancelled this year.

Earlier this month, Vernon also announced it is moving its remembrance ceremony from Kal Tire Place to the downtown cenotaph, and that it is an invite-only event.