164899
Vernon  

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Coldstream closed to public

No public remembrance

- | Story: 314606

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Coldstream will be closed to the public.

The municipality announced the measure Tuesday morning.

"Due to this unprecedented situation that is impacting us all, and to comply with the provincial health orders for the health and safety of our community members and employees, the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Coldstream cenotaph will be closed to the public for 2020," the municipality said in an email.

The district asks that groups wishing to have a wreath placed at the cenotaph contact municipal hall and bring in a wreath by Nov. 6.

The wreaths will be placed by district staff on the morning of Nov. 11.

"The district is asking people to stay home for everybody’s safety, but urges Coldstream residents to take a moment at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 to remember those who fought for our country."

The usual post-ceremony gathering at the Coldstream fire hall is also cancelled this year.

Earlier this month, Vernon also announced it is moving its remembrance ceremony from Kal Tire Place to the downtown cenotaph, and that it is an invite-only event.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164842
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4302637
202- 2011 Agassiz Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
164842


Send us your News Tips!


164600


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cali
Cali Vernon SPCA >


164287


Tuesday Meme Dump- October 27, 2020

Galleries
Memes are a great stress reliever. Get in this gallery!
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Britney Spears’ dad argues that her lawyer isn’t singer’s ‘exclusive voice’
Showbiz
Britney Spears' father Jamie has argued that her lawyer...
I have to restart my potatoes
Must Watch
The sheer panic.
Owner makes dog beep car horn
Must Watch
Beep!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160738
163259