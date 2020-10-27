162805
Police chase down dine-and-dash thief on foot through downtown Vernon

Dine & dasher arrested

Police chased down a man on foot after multiple thefts in Vernon Monday afternoon.

About 1:15 p.m., a restaurant on the 3200 block of 32nd Street notified police about a man who left without paying for his food. As police were converging on the area, a second theft was reported from a business in the same area.

Both businesses were able to provide a description of the thief and his vehicle, including the licence plate. Police located the man on the 3300 block of 31st Avenue – and as they were about to arrest him, he tried to make a break for it in his vehicle.

"The man crashed into two police vehicles and one civilian vehicle, narrowly missing two of our officers while attempting to evade police," says Const. Chris Terleski. "When his vehicle became disabled, the man ran from the vehicle, and our officers pursued the suspect on foot."

The man ducked into a business on the 3300 block of 30th Avenue, where he was detained by police with no further incident.

"A 31-year-old Alberta man faces a number of potential criminal charges, including theft, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from police," adds Terleski. "The man was also issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days."

He remains in police custody awaiting his a court appearance.

The police investigation is ongoing.

More Vernon News


