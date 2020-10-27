All new Vernon cannabis shops must have 500m buffer between each other

Photo: Contributed

Even pot shops are social distancing now.

Vernon city council voted to enforce a buffer where cannabis shops in the city cannot be within a 500-metre radius of one another.

The motion was brought forward by Coun. Kari Gares, who noted the substantial amount of retail cannabis application requests since marijuana was legalized, and the fact that many current stores are quite close to one another.

"There is an over-saturation of cannabis stores in the city, and the local market needs to balance itself out," Gares said in Monday's council meeting. "If some of these businesses fail, then that would mean there will be clusters of empty buildings in our city."

There currently is a moratorium in place on allowing any more new cannabis retailers in Vernon, although the moratorium isn't going to last much longer. This motion will also take the weight off of city staff to decide who they will allow to operate cannabis shops within the city.

"It will allow the market to dictate itself, so that council isn't the one dictating the market," said Gares. "Vernon is one of, if not the highest, municipalities for cannabis stores per capita, and we should let it work itself out."

The over-saturation has led to some retailers in the city who are struggling to get by.

"I know that there are pot shops out there that are struggling," said Coun. Dalvir Nahal. "But I'm concerned with how many cannabis stores are in our downtown core, so that's why I'm in favour of this motion."

Current pot shop owners needn't worry – if they are in violation of the new amendment they will be grandfathered in with no penalty. But if a cannabis shop goes out of business, and it is within 500 metres of an operational cannabis retailer, another cannabis shop cannot move in and take its place.

Councillors who were in favour of the radial buffer cited the 1000-metre distance requirement between liquor stores as a reason why there should be a rule for cannabis retailers as well.

All six city councillors voted in favour of the motion, with the lone holdout being Mayor Victor Cumming. Cumming made the argument that many industries, such as restaurants, operate in close proximity, and often right next to each other. The other councillors were not persuaded, as they called it an oversimplification of the situation since all government-regulated cannabis is the same product, whereas restaurants can offer signature products.