Expanded patios and temporary liquor services approved for one year in Vernon

Patio season will go all year

It won't be your typical patio weather, but expanded patios are here to stay for the coming year.

Vernon city council approved to extend the waiver of the requirement for a Sidewalk and Boulevard Area Use permit for downtown businesses until Oct. 31, 2021. This allows businesses to expand onto sidewalks and boulevards, as long as they provide a two-metre clear aisle for pedestrians to walk through.

On top of that, downtown businesses will be able to expand into one available public on-street parking space adjacent to their business between Mar. 1 and Oct. 31 of next year.

Businesses with private off-street parking lots anywhere in the city will also be allowed to temporarily expand up to 25 per cent of their off-street parking spaces until Oct. 31, 2021.

Council is also pre-approving all liquor primary and manufacturer establishments who apply for and expanded service areas for food primary, liquor primary and manufacturer licensees. These establishments will be allowed to temporarily expand their services areas until Oct. 31, 2021.

City staff will consult with local businesses and the Downtown Vernon Association to determine recommendations on potential supports for curbside pickup.

