164209
162923
Vernon  

Citizens submit petition to permanently close portion of 30 Avenue

Petition to close 30 Avenue

- | Story: 314567

Citizens on the east end of 30th Avenue are making a push to the City of Vernon to permanently close the easternmost portion of the street.

30th Avenue Hill, formerly known as Suicide Hill, was closed during the summer to allow Vernon Secondary School grads to spray paint their names on it, which was a popular tradition up until it was scrapped in 1981.

Now the road is back open to vehicle traffic after the paint was removed earlier this month. As it turns out, residents of the neighbourhood were quite fond of the closure. Almost 30 people have signed a petition to make the closure permanent.

"There are almost no sidewalks in the neighbourhood – it would increase safety for children and pedestrians," says Heath Anderson in his proposal to city council. "The closure would also drastically reduce speeding in our neighbourhood."

Many other residents who signed the petition echo Anderson's sentiment regarding the volume of traffic and the number of speeders. Anderson even went as far to say he has "never slept so well" when the closure was implemented.

"It feels safer going out for walks without so many cars," says Christine Blake.

"I love the reduced [number] of speeders our street," adds Kath Raeber.

Vernon city council received the petition to be reviewed and will address the residents' concerns at a later date.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163873
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4266752
32-3850 senger rd
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$135,000
more details
163029


Send us your News Tips!


164833


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Gage
Gage Vernon SPCA >


161329


Home Movie Theatres

Galleries
Quarantine would be a whole different ballgame with these home theatres!  
Home Movie Theatres (2)
Galleries
Mmm mushrooms
Must Watch
Cat thought she liked mushrooms…  
Kanye West: ‘My calling is to be the leader of the free world’
Showbiz
Kanye West believes he was called on by God to run for President...
Courageous pug pup tackles a dandelion
Must Watch
Pug gets the mean dandelion.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162626
163259