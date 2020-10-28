162805
162259
Vernon  

BX firefighters holding boot drive for muscular dystrophy

Putting the boot to MD

- | Story: 314555

BX firefighters are putting the boot to muscular dystrophy.

The BX-Swan Lake Fire Department is holding a boot drive to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada on Halloween. 

Firefighters will collect donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Swan Lake Nurseryland and Butcher Boys.

Muscular dystrophy is a group of more than 160 different neuromuscular disorders characterized by progressive deterioration of muscle strength.

The causes, symptoms, age of onset, severity and progression vary widely.

Fire departments across Canada have a long history of supporting the cause. 

“This year is challenging in many ways, and while COVID-19 has negatively impacted the amount of donations that MDC has received, the demand for their services, programs and research has not slowed,” says BX firefighter Ashton Hickson.

“We have a comprehensive plan that was vetted by our Occupational Health and Safety Committee to adapt our fundraising efforts to be in line with COVID-19 safety precautions.”

Members will wear masks and gloves, maintain physical distance, and have contactless payment options. They will also have hand sanitizer available. 

Online donations can also be made.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164189
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4246475
1106 Henderson Dr
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$819,900
more details
163280


Send us your News Tips!


164287


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cali
Cali Vernon SPCA >




Whitney Houston classic hits a billion views on YouTube

Music
The video for Whitney Houston's classic I Will Always Love You cover has become the first 1990s track from a solo artist to...
Dog’s ears perk up every time owner reaches for plate
Must Watch
So hopeful for some food!
Accidental coffee art
Galleries
A nice little morning surprise.
Accidental coffee art (2)
Galleries
Brian Johnson hopes new AC/DC album attracts kids back to rock
Music
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson wants the group's new album...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162356
163259