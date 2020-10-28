BX firefighters holding boot drive for muscular dystrophy

Photo: Contributed

BX firefighters are putting the boot to muscular dystrophy.

The BX-Swan Lake Fire Department is holding a boot drive to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada on Halloween.

Firefighters will collect donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Swan Lake Nurseryland and Butcher Boys.

Muscular dystrophy is a group of more than 160 different neuromuscular disorders characterized by progressive deterioration of muscle strength.

The causes, symptoms, age of onset, severity and progression vary widely.

Fire departments across Canada have a long history of supporting the cause.

“This year is challenging in many ways, and while COVID-19 has negatively impacted the amount of donations that MDC has received, the demand for their services, programs and research has not slowed,” says BX firefighter Ashton Hickson.

“We have a comprehensive plan that was vetted by our Occupational Health and Safety Committee to adapt our fundraising efforts to be in line with COVID-19 safety precautions.”

Members will wear masks and gloves, maintain physical distance, and have contactless payment options. They will also have hand sanitizer available.

Online donations can also be made.