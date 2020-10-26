More than 13,000 stories and 270 million views - 5 epic years of Castanet Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Castanet Vernon turned five on Monday.

During those five years, we have written 13,061 local Vernon stories that have been viewed more than 270 million times.

We've helped 1,597 local businesses get their message out with ads that have delivered 2,656,052,593 ad impressions.

We've also donated more than $321,000 worth of advertising to local causes, and sponsored 67 local events, including the United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast, Rotary Dream Auction and Vernon Cruise-In.

Those are some impressive numbers – and we've had our office window painted to show them off, as well as thank our readers and advertisers.

In-house prankster general manager Leah Martel also calculates there have been 70,000-plus laughs and at least three epic pranks along the way – the details of which remain a closely guarded secret.

"I'm so excited to be celebrating our five-year anniversary since launching in Castanet Vernon. We have had a lot of fun becoming a part of the community. I can't thank our loyal clients and readers enough for making us part of their daily lives," said Martel.

"I can't believe it has been five years since we launched ... I have had some of the best memories in my life since the journey began, and I can't thank my team enough, who have helped us grow and become apart of this amazing community."

The Castanet Vernon news team includes regional editor Jon Manchester and reporters Darren Handschuh and John Lawless.

Joining Martel in sales are Kari Sargeant and Ryan Brouse.

Castanet's head office is in Kelowna, with local offices also in Penticton and Kamloops.

Thanks to all our former and current staff who have helped us build our audience.

Keep on clicking to the Okanagan's most popular online media outlet. We'll be here to deliver you the most timely news from Vernon and across the region.