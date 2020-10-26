Vernon Chamber responds to provincial election results

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Premier-elect John Horgan getting sworn in in 2017.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce plans to advocate on behalf of the community and their members as the new provincial government forms.

John Horgan and the BC NDP won a preliminary majority government on Saturday, although thousands of mail-in ballots are yet to be counted – including the crucial ballots that will decide the victor of the Vernon-Monashee riding.

"We are eager to work with the government on matters that are extremely important to our members – both

business owners and non-profits – particularly as we continue to navigate the impacts of the global

pandemic," says Chamber president Krystin Kempton. "Specifically, we want to ensure the chamber’s voice is heard as recovery proceeds because the success of business benefits the entire community."

The Chamber has listed a number of issues they will continue to lobby for, which include:

Strengthening the forestry sector

Supporting the tourism, airport and aviation sectors

Balancing regulations that allow businesses to operate while maintaining public health

Access to domestic and international workers for agriculture producers and processors

Increasing mental health and addiction services

Focusing on affordable and accessible child care

"Premier-elect Horgan has indicated a desire to have an inclusive Legislature where diverse views are encouraged, and we would hope that would also include a willingness to work directly with business organizations, specific industries and civic leaders," adds Kempton. "Together, we can build a stronger province."