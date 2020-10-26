Sweet news for Armstrong woman as she wins $1 million on Lotto 6/49

Photo: BCLC

A candy stop turned out to be exceptionally sweet for an Armstrong woman.

Christyna Whieldon picked up a Lotto 6/49 ticket while treating her kids to some candy at the Armstrong Deep Creek General Store – and ended up winning $1 million in the Oct. 17 guaranteed prize draw.

“I am still in shock,” Whieldon said. “I honestly cannot believe I won.”

Whieldon said she promised her kids the bonbons as she needed to drag them along while she did some errands.

“I was in my kitchen,” she recalled of the moment she realized she’d won. “I had Googled the winning numbers – I probably checked the numbers about 500 times. I now have (it) memorized.”

The Armstrong resident immediately called her husband and mother.

“My mom screamed and said she has never known a lottery winner before,” she said. “My husband just kept saying, ‘No way! There is no way!’”

Whieldon plans to pay off her mortgage and support more local businesses with her unexpected prize.

“I live and work in an amazing community,” she said.