163427
162613
Vernon  

Sweet news for Armstrong woman as she wins $1 million on Lotto 6/49

Million-dollar candy stop

- | Story: 314523

A candy stop turned out to be exceptionally sweet for an Armstrong woman.

Christyna Whieldon picked up a Lotto 6/49 ticket while treating her kids to some candy at the Armstrong Deep Creek General Store – and ended up winning $1 million in the Oct. 17 guaranteed prize draw.

“I am still in shock,” Whieldon said. “I honestly cannot believe I won.”

Whieldon said she promised her kids the bonbons as she needed to drag them along while she did some errands.

“I was in my kitchen,” she recalled of the moment she realized she’d won. “I had Googled the winning numbers – I probably checked the numbers about 500 times. I now have (it) memorized.”

The Armstrong resident immediately called her husband and mother.

“My mom screamed and said she has never known a lottery winner before,” she said. “My husband just kept saying, ‘No way! There is no way!’”

Whieldon plans to pay off her mortgage and support more local businesses with her unexpected prize.

“I live and work in an amazing community,” she said.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163013
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4151848
3303 Mabel Lake Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$160,000
more details
164189


Send us your News Tips!


164258


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Surisa
Surisa Vernon SPCA >


164630


Courageous pug pup tackles a dandelion

Must Watch
Pug gets the mean dandelion.
Drake sets January 2021 release for new album Certified Lover Boy
Showbiz
Drake will release his fifth album Certified Lover Boy in...
Baby interrupts sibling’s first steps
Must Watch
A loving family sharing a cute and funny moment while teaching...
Monday Eats!- October 26, 2020
Galleries
Finger lickin’ goodness.
Monday Eats!- October 26, 2020 (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164142
163259