Driver faces impaired charge after Mustang crashes, ends up inside Vernon home

RCMP say a woman faces impaired driving charges after crashing into a house on Vernon's East Hill.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. at the corner of 17th Street and 35th Avenue.

The Ford Mustang crashed into the home, ending up right inside the building.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says the driver failed a roadside screening device test and was taken to the detachment, where she provided additional breath samples.

The 26-year old Vernon woman is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while her blood alcohol exceeded 80 milligrams.

She was released from custody pending a future court appearance. 

