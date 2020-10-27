Portion of 31st Street will be closed this week for maintenance

Photo: City of Vernon

Drivers in Vernon should expect more traffic delays this week.

A closure on 31st Street between 48th Avenue and 43rd Avenue started today.

"Crews will be flushing and conducting CCTV work on the sanitary trunk main, and will be in the area between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. each workday," says the city in a press release.

"The area will only be available to local traffic."

The city says these times could be subject to change if emergencies occur, and that they will make every effort to minimize traffic disruption.