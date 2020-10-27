164898
162613
Vernon  

Portion of 31st Street will be closed this week for maintenance

Expect more traffic delays

- | Story: 314512

Drivers in Vernon should expect more traffic delays this week.

A closure on 31st Street between 48th Avenue and 43rd Avenue started today.

"Crews will be flushing and conducting CCTV work on the sanitary trunk main, and will be in the area between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. each workday," says the city in a press release.

"The area will only be available to local traffic."

The city says these times could be subject to change if emergencies occur, and that they will make every effort to minimize traffic disruption.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163820
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4094001
1 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
163820


Send us your News Tips!


164493


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cali
Cali Vernon SPCA >


161329


Cattuesday- October 27, 2020

Galleries
A collection of awesome cat body art.
Cattuesday- October 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Cat asks pet parent for ice water
Must Watch
Cat asks for ice water and drinks it from a mug.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton engaged
Showbiz
Rocker Gwen Stefani is set to become the new Mrs. Blake Shelton.
Mom’s struggle when teaching her kindergartner sight words is hilarious
Must Watch
Tiffany Jenkins hysterical take on “no” versus...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158861
163836