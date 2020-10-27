162805
Side-by-side ATV stolen from driveway in Parkers Cove

ATV stolen from driveway

A side-by-side ATV was stolen from a Parkers Cove resident's driveway early Saturday morning.

The ATV, along with the trailer, were swiped from the gated community, and the thief came prepared.

"Our trailer hitch was locked up and whoever it was cut the chain and lock," says Lloyd Webber, owner of the vehicle. "They even picked up the pieces they cut so they didn't leave anything behind, the only evidence they left was a dry spot with no snow in the driveway."

Parkers Cove is a safe, gated community, although as of late the community has been accessible due to technical issues with the gate.

"This is a pretty brazen theft out of what used to be a very safe and quiet community," says Webber. "Apparently the owners haven't been closing the gates lately because of some problems with it."

The vehicle is a 2011 Can-Am Commander 1000 XT with 4,500 kilometres on it, and is bright yellow and black in colour. The local RCMP have been notified of the theft, and if you happen to spot the vehicle or the trailer you can contact your local RCMP detachment.

