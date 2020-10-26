RCMP swarmed Lumby trailer park Monday morning

Photo: Shandel Dyck

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

Resident reports appear to indicate a police incident at a Lumby mobile home park has ended.

Police have yet to confirm that, but earlier Monday said they were responding to an "unfolding situation."

The regional tactical response vehicle was seen heading to Lumby this morning, and police said they had a perimeter around a home.

What prompted the heavy police response is still unknown.

A hold and secure at nearby J.W. Inglis Elementary School has been lifted.

UPDATE: 10:08 a.m.

RCMP confirm they are dealing with an unfolding police situation in Lumby.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says officers responded to a disturbance on Shuswap Avenue about 8:15 a.m.

Police have established a perimeter around a residence and are asking the public to avoid the area as police work to resolve the situation safely.

RCMP ask that the public "not post the location or activities of our officers" within the park on social media, "as this may jeopardize everyone’s safety."

Police have been in contact with residents of the trailer park, and "nearby schools are aware of the ongoing incident and are taking steps to ensure the safety of students," says Terleski.

Updates will be provided as available.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 a.m.

Police are converged on a trailer park in Lumby.

The reason for the police presence is not known at this time, but the action has apparently prompted a lockdown at nearby J.W. Inglis Elementary School on Shuswap Avenue.

Neighbours say there may be a standoff situation going on, and that police have their guns drawn.

Additional police vehicles were seen heading towards Lumby from Vernon.

Angus Gobelle, who lives at at the other end of the park, posted to the Lumby Rant And Rave Facebook group that residents have been told not to leave their homes.

About six police cruisers are believed to be on scene.

It's not yet known what prompted the police action.