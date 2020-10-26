164209
Logging truck crash has Mabel Lake Road blocked near Lumby

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers and AIM Roads crews are on site at a logging truck crash on Mabel Lake Road near Lumby.

Multiple reports confirm the driver was uninjured in the crash.

The road has been the scene of several logging truck crashes this year.

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

A logging truck overturned early this morning on Mabel Lake Road, near Lumby.

The road is blocked, with the truck on its side, and is completely blocking both lanes.

The driver was not believed to be hurt in the incident.

The crash happened near the Shuswap Falls bridge.

Lumby firefighters are on the scene.

Conditions are said to be very icy.

