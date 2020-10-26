164209
Collisions at Crystal Waters and Pelmewash Parkway on Highway 97

Double crashes on Hwy 97

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m.

Traffic is getting through, southbound, at the second of two crashes on Highway 97 near Lake Country this morning.

A single lane is open and emergency crews on scene at the crash.

Reader photos show an SUV with damage after it apparently hit the centre median barriers.

A tow truck can be seen pulling the barriers back into place, as they were knocked into the oncoming lanes.

A sand truck and plow are also at the scene.

Conditions were reported to be "a skating rink" early this morning.

An earlier crash happened not far away, at Crystal Waters.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Traffic was successfully rerouted around a crash on Highway 97 this morning south of Vernon.

Traffic detoured via Crystal Waters Road.

Emergency were still on scene after 8 a.m.

UPDATE: 7:50 a.m.

Conditions on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna are described as "a skating rink" by motorists stuck in traffic by an accident at Crystal Waters.

One driver tells Castanet the highway had not been plowed or sanded.

Meanwhile, a second accident is reported nearby.

This one is in the southbound lanes, near Pelmewash Parkway.

A driver apparently lost control of a pickup and slid into a median, knocking it into the northbound lanes.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

Highway 97 traffic is stalled between Vernon and Kelowna this morning following a collision at Crystal Waters, north of Oyama.

The severity of the crash is not known at this time, but light snow was falling early Monday across the region.

Traffic can be seen backed up at the area of the accident.

The crash appears to be in the northbound lanes.

Slick roads are also reported between West Kelowna and Kelowna, with traffic down to 20 km/h in some areas, according to reader reports.

