A car drives into home at the corner of 17th St. and 35th Ave.

A yellow Mustang has crashed through a house at the corner of 17th Street and 35th Avenue in Vernon.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m., says a neighbour whose daughter captured the video.

Fire crews and a flatbed tow truck were on scene removing the vehicle.

Another resident Patrick Vance says there was no ambulance on scene and it appears no one is seriously injured.

No word on the extent of the damage to the home or how the incident occurred.

This isn't the first time this has happened in Vernon.

In June a car drove into a home at the intersection of Palmer Road and Scott Road after the driver had a medical emergency.

