Vernon-Monashee riding one of the closest races in 2020 election

With all ballot boxes reporting following Saturday's provincial election, but more than half a million mail-in ballots still to be counted, the Vernon-Monashee riding is one of the closest races in British Columbia.

Currently, incumbent Liberal candidate Eric Foster is ahead of the NDP's Harwinder Sandhu by just 180 votes, or 0.93 percentage points. Only the Richmond South Centre race is closer, where NDP candidate Henry Yao holds a 124 vote lead over the Liberals' Alexa Loo. But because of a much lower voter turnout in that riding, those 124 votes makes for a 1.5 percentage point difference.

Foster has represented the Vernon-Monashee riding for three terms, since first being elected in 2009. In the last 2017 election, he handily beat out the NDP challenger by 5,270 votes.

Sandhu, a registered nurse at Vernon's Jubilee Hospital, ran for the NDP in the 2019 federal election, and also in the 2017 provincial election in the Kelowna-Mission riding. She's been a long-time volunteer with the NDP both provincially and federally.

Of the 87 ridings, several are just too close to call, with a large chunk of mail-in ballots waiting to be counted.

BC Liberal candidate Simon Gibson in the Abbotsford-Mission riding has a 188 vote lead over NDP candidate Pam Alexis, while Kelli Paddon, NDP candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, has a 195 vote lead over Laurie Throness, the incumbent candidate who resigned from the Liberal caucus shortly before the election.

While a number of ridings won't be decided until mid-November, when the mail-in ballots are counted, with the NDP leading in 55 ridings and the Liberals with 29, it's safe to assume that the NDP will form a majority government later next month.