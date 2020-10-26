Large, unique piece of art stolen from outside house

Photo: Chris Saunders

A unique piece of art is missing from an Okanagan Landing home.

Chris Saunders is offering an award for the return of Kokokan Twist, a sculpture made of wood and iron by David Trevelyan, a local artist who passed away earlier this year.

The large, heavy sculpture was stolen just after 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 12.

"Security camera shows a man wearing a hooded jacket and mask walk into my driveway at 4:01:00am and out carrying the art piece at 4:04:34," writes Saunders on Facebook. "Looks like he knew what he was coming for. It's a very large and very heavy piece and he knew how to carry it as he walked quickly away."

The piece of art had been hanging on Saunders' courtyard wall by a chain.

Saunders is hoping someone will see and recognize the piece of art.

"I'm more than a wee bit upset, angry and frustrated," he writes in the comments. "It's been a very tough few months."