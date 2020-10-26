Ten year old raises thousands of dollars for Armstrong animal organizations

At just ten years old, Anna Hodge is doing a lot of work for local animal organizations.

Anna has raised over $2,000 for the Okanagan Humane Society and the BC SPCA through fundraisers like bake sales, lemonade stands and pumpkin sales.

She even temporarily adopted a cat that she named 'Sharp Cheddar', who was found alone in the bushes in the Spallumcheen area.

"Cheddar was brought to my mom's friend's house, and when I went to visit i fell in love with the little kitty," says Anna. "I'm not able to keep her though because we already have three cats at home."

Cheddar has to remain in the home until she is at least a year old due to her health issues. So Anna has been doing fundraisers to help with Cheddar's medical costs. She does pet portraits for people, where you send her photos of you and your pets and she draws them for you.

"For my birthday I did pet portraits, and I raised over a thousand dollars," Anna says.

She will be continuing to fundraise for Armstrong and area animal organizations with the help of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.