Photo: DriveBC

A car crash just outside of Armstrong has shut down Highway 97A.

According to DriveBC, the crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning between Mountain View Road and McCallan Road.

A detour is in place via McLeery Road to Lansdowne Road.

DriveBC says there is no estimated time of reopening yet, and the next update is expected at 10 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries at this time, but Castanet has reached out to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for details.