Confirmed fatality in crash closing Highway 97A north of Armstrong

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 5:31 p.m.

Highway 97A has reopened in both directions between Mountain View Road and McCallan Road.

UPDATE: 5:12 p.m.

The BC RCMP has confirmed a fatality in the early morning vehicle crash on Highway 97, which also resulted in a woman being taken to hospital.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer witnessed an alleged stolen vehicle heading southbound on Highway 97A.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which then came to a stop in a shallow ditch near McCallan Road.

The male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a female passenger was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been notified and will be investigating whether the actions of the police officer are linked to the man's death.

No further information will be released by police, as the matter is now under IIO investigation.

Highway 97A remains closed in both directions and a detour is in effect via Canyon Road.

UPDATE: 3:27 p.m.

Highway 97A remains closed in both directions following an early morning vehicle crash.

An assessment is in progress and a detour is in effect for motorists.

According to DriveBC, the estimated time of reopening is not available.

An update on the highway's status is expected at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: 10:34 a.m.

Highway 97A remains closed due to a crash just north of Armstrong.

DriveBC says they will provide another update at 1 p.m. regarding the highway's status.

ORIGINAL: 7:14 a.m.

A car crash just outside of Armstrong has shut down Highway 97A.

According to DriveBC, the crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning between Mountain View Road and McCallan Road.

A detour is in place via McLeery Road to Lansdowne Road.

DriveBC says there is no estimated time of reopening yet, and the next update is expected at 10 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries at this time, but Castanet has reached out to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for details.