163146
162256
Vernon  

Vernon-Monashee election race remains a toss up between Foster, Sandhu

Who will win in Vernon?

- | Story: 314416

As British Columbians went to bed Saturday night, the results of the provincial election were still a toss up in Vernon-Monashee.

The results were too close to call to declare a winner between incumbent Eric Foster of the BC Liberals and Harwinder Sandhu of the BC NDP.

Foster maintained a narrow lead for most of the night, with Sandhu nipping at his heels throughout.

As of 11 p.m., less than a percentage point separated them.

Sandhu and Foster went back and forth at the beginning of the night, but Foster took a slight lead shortly after 9 p.m. and held it until the end of the night. But, with the results so close and a record number of mail-in and advance votes yet to be counted, the riding could still swing either way.

Sandhu remained well within striking distance the entire night, and could still steal the riding. The largest lead Foster took the entire night was only four per cent, and that was right at the beginning of counting. It continued to tighten as the night went on.

"It's a real nail-biter, lots of back and forth," says Foster. "I feel bad about the provincial results, but this race is so close I'm by no means out of the woods."

Sandhu could not be reached for comment.

Once mail-in and advance votes are counted, it remains to be seen if a recount will be necessary.

Just up the road, in Sicamous, Foster's colleague Greg Kyllo coasted easily to victory in the Shuswap riding.

His victory was called with less than half the ballot boxes counted.

He finished the night with just under 54 per cent of the vote.

His nearest challenger, Sylvia Lindgren of the NDP had 31 per cent, and the Greens' Owen Madden 15 per cent.

Kyllo was happy about his win, but admitted he was "a little bitter" about the provincial majority for the NDP.

He called NDP Leader John Horgan's calling of the election during the pandemic "reprehensible."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164189
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4303137
3571 Goldie Way
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$849,900
more details
161865


Send us your News Tips!


164599


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Melody
Melody Vernon SPCA >


162479


Hilary Duff expecting third child

Showbiz
Actress/singer Hilary Duff is pregnant with baby number three. The Cheaper by the Dozen star and her husband, musician Matthew...
Nostalgia
Galleries
Time for a little nostalgia.  
Toddler delivers unfortunate news during brother’s football practice
Must Watch
“Little girl telling her mom she pooped at her brothers...
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition)
Must Watch
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition) | Foo Fighters Parody |...
How to wake up a lazy Boi
Must Watch
Doggo wants to play with big boye. but he only grunts and...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162850
163836